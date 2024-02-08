Agri minister launches SARATHI portal for insurance products, helpline to resolve crop insurance-related grievance

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday launched portal 'SARATHI' that aims to provide a comprehensive suite of insurance products including PMFBY, tailored explicitly for farmers and rural population of India.

Advertisment

To strengthen grievance redressal mechanism of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the minister also launched the Krishi Rakshak portal and helpline number 14447 to enable farmers to lodge their concerns.

A learning material system about PMFBY, Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MIIS) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) was also launched for stakeholders implementing these schemes across the country.

After launching the three new initiatives, the agriculture minister said, "Our ministry is working together to turn India into a Viksit Bharat (developed nation). We are moving ahead with times adopting digital technology. The initiatives will surely benefit the farmers." Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Sobha Karanladje, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and Joint Secretary and CEO of PMFBY Ritesh Chauhan were also present at the event.

Advertisment

Sharing details about portal SARATHI (Sandbox for Agricultural and Rural Security, Technology and Insurance), PMFBY CEO said it will offer a digitized insurance journey, simplifying the process for farmers.

The portal will be a single-window platform for viewing, purchasing, and availing insurance products. The platform will have digital payment options and streamlined premium collection, effortless claim initiation, tracking and resolution besides user-friendly interfaces for stakeholders.

In a phased manner, a spectrum of insurance products will be introduced on the portal.

Advertisment

In the first phase, personal accident and hospital cash policies, while in the second phase health, shop and home insurance and in the third phase tractor, two-wheeler, livestock and non-PMFBY insurance products, Chauhan added.

The second initiative, 'Krishi Rakshak Portal and Helpline', will operate as a facilitator, bridging gap between insured farmer and insurance companies, bankers, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and governments.

Chauhan said farmers can register their complain either on portal or through helpline and the same will be forwarded to insurance companies for redressal. The Centre will be a mediator to ensure the farmers' grievances are resolved.

With over 5.5 lakh existing users of KCC and PMFBY portals, the Learning Material System -- launched by agriculture ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology -- seeks to facilitate continuous learning, knowledge enhancement, and coordination among stakeholders, he added. PTI LUX SGC HVA