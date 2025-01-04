Agri minister reviews schemes with states ahead of Budget; expects 3.5-4 pc growth in FY25

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Agriculture minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reviewed various schemes with state agriculture ministers and sought their suggestions on ongoing programmes and budget allocation ahead of the Union Budget.

During a virtual meeting, Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the agriculture and allied sector's likely higher growth rate of 3.5-4 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and urged state governments to work at a "faster pace", according to an official statement.

He welcomed the State Bank of India's report showing that the rural poverty rate declined to below 5 per cent for the first time in FY24 from 7.2 per cent in FY23.

The minister said the Centre is implementing a six-point strategy to boost the farm sector, including increasing production per hectare through research by ICAR and release of new seed varieties.

The government is also focusing on reducing production costs, promoting micro irrigation, farm mechanisation, technology adoption, and new agricultural methods.

Chouhan highlighted progress in key schemes, including PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, DAP fertiliser subsidy, Kisan Credit Card, and Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PMAASA).

"There is continuous progress in the agriculture sector and we are all constantly making efforts for it... I have full faith that we will share suggestions together regarding the budget, improvement in schemes and move forward together in that direction," he said.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and other senior ministry officials attended the meeting. PTI LUX TRB