Agri Ministry to create dedicated portal for farmers' complaints: Chouhan

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced creation of a dedicated portal to address farmers' complaints and also asked his officials to quickly resolve their problems.

According to an official statement, the minister held a high-level meeting to review the resolution of complaints received from farmers through call centres and other portals.

In the meeting, Chouhan "instructed the officials to create a single dedicated portal for farmers' complaints, suggestions, and other assistance instead of multiple portals, for the convenience of farmers, and to ensure early and proper resolution of problems." The minister would regularly review the complaints received from farmers to ensure quick redressal.

Chouhan said there should be no delay in resolving issues of farmers.

The minister sought information from officials about the complaints received from farmers, many of which pertained to spurious or substandard fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides.

"We must save farmers from being looted and, for this, the sale of substandard fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides must be strictly stopped," he said.

The minister stressed ensuring supply of quality inputs to farmers in coordination with state governments.

Chouhan said he has already written letters to chief ministers in this regard and added that he would further discuss with states through video conferencing.

Expressing concern over the sale of illegal bio-stimulants, the minister said that only 146 notified bio-stimulants should be sold in the market, and the sale of any other unapproved bio-stimulants should not be permitted.

On complaints about installments under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Chouhan directed the officials that since these are both important schemes, every complaint related to them must be resolved, and officials should also contact the farmers to take their feedback. PTI MJH MJH SHW