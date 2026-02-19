Agri ministry to train SHGs on scientific farming at SARAS Aajeevika Mela

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will conduct a series of practical workshops on scientific farming for Self Help Group members and rural producers at the ongoing SARAS Aajeevika Mela for two days beginning Saturday.

On Saturday, a workshop on Participatory Guarantee System certification will explain the process of organic certification for SHG farmers, documentation requirements, group certification procedures and information on government assistance available for certification costs.

The session will help SHG producers obtain affordable organic certification and access better market opportunities for organic products, a release said.

The following day, a Soil Testing and Soil Health Management workshop will provide practical guidance on soil sample collection, soil testing process and use of soil health cards.

The objective behind the workshop is to enable farmers to apply fertilisers based on soil nutrient status, reduce input costs and improve crop productivity.

These workshops are part of the inter-ministerial convergence efforts led by Ministry of Rural Development at SARAS Aajeevika Mela to strengthen farm-based livelihoods of SHG households through improved agricultural practices and certification support.

On February 23, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will conduct training on scientific livestock management, fodder planning and value addition in dairy and backyard poultry enterprises for SHGs.

SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 is being organised by Ministry of Rural Development from February 10-26, 2026 at Leisure Valley Ground here.

The Mela provides a national platform for SHG members from across states and Union Territories to showcase and sell their products and to participate in training, exposure and market linkage activities.

More than 900 women entrepreneurs from self help groups across 28 states are participating in the Mela.