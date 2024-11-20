Agri Secretary urges southern states to fast-track implementation of central schemes

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Centre has urged southern states to expedite the execution of centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS), emphasising the need for timely fund allocation and proper management of single nodal accounts.

Speaking at a two-day regional conference that concluded on November 19 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized the operationalization of SNA-SPARSH, return of unutilized balances and interest, and prompt submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs).

"The Centre is very much a partner to the states and will help them ameliorate the conditions of farmers," the Secretary said while stressing the importance of state-level conferences to address region-specific agricultural challenges.

Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry participated in the conference to evaluate the progress of various schemes.

The states were advised to finalize the annual action plan for FY 2025-26 by December to enable timely release of the first instalment by April 2025.

During the conference, comprehensive discussions were held on major initiatives including Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), Krishonnati Yojana (KY), and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The secretary asked states to "aggressively work" towards farmers registry development, describing it as a "one-time task" that would yield significant benefits for both Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Other key topics discussed included the National Edible Oils Mission, Carbon Credits, Namo Drone Didi, e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), and Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

The conference concluded with an Open House session addressing various issues including tenure farming, improved sampling systems, intercropping, and organic farming.

State officials visited natural farming fields on November 19, observing various sustainable agriculture practices and drone spraying technology. PTI LUX MR