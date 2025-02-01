Agri stocks surge up to 13% after govt announces PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

New Delhi: Stocks related to agriculture surged up to 13 per cent on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters.

The scrip of Kaveri Seed Co soared 13.49 per cent to Rs 1,020.70 apiece, Mangalam Seeds climbed 7.09 per cent to Rs 222, Nath Bio-Genes jumped 5.77 per cent to Rs 178.60, Dhanuka Agritech increased 2.61 per cent to Rs 1,479.35 and UPL appreciated 0.94 per cent to Rs 609 on the BSE.

Additionally, Paradeep Phosphates shares increased 2.75 per cent to Rs 115.90, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers appreciated 0.95 per cent to Rs 164.75, PI Industries climbed 0.85 per cent to Rs 3,512.05, Bayer Crop Science rose 0.67 per cent to Rs 5,148.25 and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers went up 0.45 per cent to Rs 168.45 apiece on the bourse.

Coromandel International stock went up 0.11 per cent to Rs 1,812 apiece.

However, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals scrip fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 501.05 apiece, and Tata Chemicals slipped 0.30 per cent to Rs 983.85 on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 385.19 or 0.50 per cent to 77,885.76 in the mid-session trade.

Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, she also said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

She added the government will launch a rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers.

Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) and NCCF will procure pulses in the next four years.

The government will also roll out a 6-year programme for Atmanirbharta in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor.

A comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched, Sitharaman said.

"The Prime Minister Krishi Yojana aims to enhance agricultural productivity through crop diversification, sustainable farming practices, improved post-harvest storage at the Panchayat and block levels, better irrigation facilities and expanded access to both short-term and long-term credit.

"The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 1.7 crore farmers," T Manish, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said.

Additionally, a six-year mission has been launched to achieve self-reliance in pulses, with a particular focus on tur and masoor, further supporting agricultural growth. Stocks likely to be impacted by these developments include Kaveri Seeds, Manish added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24.