Agricultural economists meet in New Delhi from Aug 2-7

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Around 740 members from 75 countries will participate in the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists to be held from August 2-7, 2024 here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said the first summit of agricultural economists in India was held in 1958 and will now take place after 66 years.

Chand said that the conference will focus on the food system. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 925 people have registered for the conference and 60 to 65 students are also getting an opportunity to participate in this conference, he added.

Chand also said that some goals have been set for this conference and young researchers will get an opportunity to make contacts with delegates from different countries of the world. PTI BKS BKS MR