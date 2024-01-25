Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urges farmers to learn new methods of farming

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday said the country's progress lies in the progress of farmers and urged them to learn new methods of farming.

Advertisment

Addressing 1,500 farmers and their spouses invited as special guests for the 75th Republic Day, the minister asserted that the government's aim is to empower farmers and improve their livelihoods.

Munda said, "The progress of the country lies in the progress of the farmers. In the changing times, learning new methods of farming will prove beneficial for the farmers," an official statement said. Farmers have come to the national capital to attend Republic Day, which is not just an event but is going to open a door to enter 'Amrit Kaal' (The Era of Elixir), he added.

In the conference, agriculture ministry officials and farm scientists shared with the farmers and members of Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) about modern farming methods and innovations. They also shared about various agriculture schemes. Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and Additional Secretary Maninder Kaur and other officers were also present at the conference. The invited farmers were taken for a farm field visit along with the training. PTI LUX LUX DR DR