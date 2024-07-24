Agriculture Minister Chouhan meets JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda; discusses K'taka farm issues

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in Parliament House and discussed agriculture issues facing Karnataka.

Chouhan said "meaningful discussions were held on various topics related to agriculture," on a social media post.

After the meeting, JD(S) Supremo Gowda also tweeted that he had a "fruitful discussion on several pressing matters related to agriculture in Karnataka." JD(S) is one of the important allies in the BJP-led NDA government. PTI LUX DR