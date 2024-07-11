Agriculture Minister reviews kharif crops sowing, says pulses see 50pc jump in acreage

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the increase in pulse cultivation during the ongoing 2024-25 kharif sowing season, with the area under pulses rising by over 50 per cent, particularly for Tur.

Reviewing the progress of kharif (summer) crops at Krishi Bhawan here, Chouhan said achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production is a priority for the country and called for concerted efforts in this direction.

The minister reiterated the Centre's commitment to 100 per cent procurement of Urad, Arhar and Masur in all states and urged for generating awareness to encourage more farmers to cultivate pulses, an official statement said.

The area under pulses sown has jumped by 50 per cent to 36.81 lakh hectares till the last week of the ongoing kharif season from 23.78 lakh hectares a year ago, according to agriculture ministry data.

The sowing of pulses and other kharif crops begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June while harvesting from September onwards.

As the Kharif sowing season progresses, all eyes will be on whether this early surge in pulse cultivation translates into increased production.

India is striving to reduce its dependence on imports and bolster domestic agricultural output. With this renewed focus on pulses, the government hopes to address nutritional security while supporting farmer incomes.

Chouhan was briefed about the onset of the monsoon, groundwater situation and availability of seeds and fertilisers during the meeting.

Stressing the importance of timely fertiliser availability for both kharif and rabi crops, the minister advised the Department of Fertiliser to ensure DAP fertilisers are available as per state demands.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Agriculture Ministry, Indian Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Department of Fertilisers.