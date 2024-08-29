Agriculture ministry to develop 'Matri Van' as part of 'Plant4Mother' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) To bolster environmental conservation efforts, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his ministry will create a 'Matri Van' (mother's forest) on approximately one acre of land.

This initiative is part of the global 'Plant4Mother' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day.

Chouhan planted saplings at the Pusa campus in New Delhi. Around 800 institutions under the agriculture ministry have planted 3,000-4,000 saplings nationwide, an official statement said.

The 'Plant4Mother' campaign aims to plant 80 crore saplings across India by September 2024 and 140 crore by March 2025.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak were present at the event.

The ministry has embraced tree planting as a mass movement following the Prime Minister's call to action.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability.