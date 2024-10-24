Agriculture ministry to host seed sector summit in Varanasi from Nov 28-30

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The agriculture ministry will host its 13th National Seed Congress (NSC) in Varanasi from November 28-30, bringing together stakeholders to address challenges in the agricultural seed sector amid growing concerns over climate change and food security.

The event will be organised in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre and the National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC), an official statement said.

"Access to high-quality, climate-resilient, and nutritious seeds, along with improved cultivars, is more crucial than ever," said Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The congress, themed "Fostering Regional Cooperation, Partnership, and Knowledge Exchange in the Seed Sector," will focus on developing sustainable and resilient seed systems through topics including breeding for climate resilience, digital solutions, and public-private partnerships.

IRRI Director General Yvonne Pinto said the event comes at a critical time as agriculture faces "evolving market demands and a need for more inclusive and sustainable seed systems." The congress will be held at IRRI's South Asia Regional Centre, which has developed climate-resilient rice varieties and facilitated cross-border seed exchange through initiatives like 'Seeds Without Borders' since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Key focus areas will be : breeding and seed systems for climate resilience; advancements in seed quality and technology; digital solutions for breeding and market insights; strengthening public-private partnerships and innovative approaches for seed delivery.

The annual event aims to influence policy changes and technological innovations in India's agricultural sector, according to organizers. PTI LUX ANU ANU