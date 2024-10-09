Agriculture policy to be finalized soon: Khudian

Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday assured farmer leaders that their suggestions regarding the agriculture policy have been acknowledged and will be considered carefully.

He further stated after consulting with the concerned departments, the policy will be finalised soon.

A delegation of farmer leaders comprising Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Jora Singh Nasrali, Lachman Sewewala, Jhanda Singh Jethuke and Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan attended the meeting.

The minister also directed the concerned officials to finalise the modalities for introducing a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for farmers who are struggling to repay loans to cooperative banks, according to an official release. PTI CHS MR