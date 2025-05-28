Agritech startup GROWiT raises USD 3 mn in funding round led by GVFL

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Agritech startup GROWiT India on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3 million in a funding round led by GVFL.

The Series A funding round also saw participation from Veloce Opportunities Fund, JITO, We Founder Circle, Sunicon Ventures Fund, Progrowth Ventures and Hyderabad Angels, the company said in a statement.

The funds raised will be directed towards GROWiT's aggressive expansion plans, deepening its R&D capabilities, and strengthening its technology infrastructure to serve farmers more effectively.

"With climate change emerging as a huge challenge in the agriculture sector, it is essential that we build resilience with the help of technology.

"GROWiT aims to transform agriculture by increasing yields, cutting input costs, and driving sustainable farming, positioning us as a comprehensive, one-stop solution for farmers," GROWiT founder and CEO Saurabh Agarwal added.