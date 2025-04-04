Agro Industries Corp registers Rs 94.44 cr sales in FY25

Shimla, April 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation recorded Rs 94.44 crore sales in FY25 with a gross profit of Rs 4.90 crore, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation Ltd (HPAIC) net profit stood at Rs 1.64 crore.

Negi, who presided over the 261st meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation, stressed the need to strengthen all operational activities of HPAIC in the interest of farmers across the state.

Apart from this, the corporation must adopt proactive measures to enhance its functioning, a statement issued here said.

He said that the Board has approved the utilisation of 45.65 Kanal of vacant land at Kandrori in Kangra district for the production and manufacturing of sugarcane and orange-based products, which would go a long way in benefiting farmers.

He directed the officials to prepare the comprehensive proposal at the earliest in this regard.

Negi also stressed the need to accelerate the process of amalgamating HP Agro Industries Corporation with HPMC and instructed to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).