AGS Transact starts implementing latest security upgrades by GMV

Mumba, Sep 16 (PTI) Omni-channel payment solutions firm AGS Transact Technologies Limited on Monday said it has started implementing the latest security upgrades released by European advanced technology solutions provider GMV.

This security enhancement aligns with the company's commitment to proactively meet regulatory guidelines, mandating stringent security protocols for ATMs, AGS Transact Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The move is to strengthen security measures across over 26,000 ATMs in its network and ensure that the company's customers benefit from secure and innovative payment solutions, it added.

These upgrades are part of the company's ongoing strategy to remain ahead of potential threats in the rapidly evolving digital and payment landscape, ensuring safe and reliable financial transactions for its customers, the company said.

Stating that GMV's solutions are designed to address the growing challenges in the financial sector, AGS Transact said it has integrated several newly released features from the advanced technology solutions provider, specifically aimed at enhancing ATM security and operational efficiency.

The initial partnership with GMV, established in 2017, allowed AGS Transact to leverage advanced security solutions to protect its ATM infrastructure from evolving threats, according to the company.

As of June 30, 2024, AGS Transact Technologies had a total installed base of over 73,000 ATMs and CRMs, it said.