Ahasolar Technologies lists on BSE SME Platform

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Leading bourse BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Friday announced the listing of Ahasolar Technologies, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 446.

The Ahmedabad-registered Ahasolar Technologies Ltd became the 446th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on July 21, after completing its public issue on July 13, the exchange said in a release.

The firm is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through digital transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy.

On Wednesday, BSE also announced the listing of AccelerateBS India and Kaka Industries on its SME Platform.

AccelerateBS India is a Mumbai-registered digital technology services company, while Ahmedabad-registered firm Kaka Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of polymer-based profiles.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.