Ahead of festive season, Amazon India launches 3 new fulfillment centers

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) With an eye on the upcoming festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of three new fulfillment centers in Delhi NCR, Guwahati and Patna.

The new centers, along with the expansion of Amazon's existing fulfillment network, will significantly boost delivery speeds for customers in North and East India, the company said in a release.

Announcing the launch of the three new fulfillment centers, it said, "With a combined storage space of 1.2 million plus cubic feet, the new fulfillment centers will enable faster fulfilment of customer orders in the region." The investment will help sellers across the region serve customers better as it places selection closer to customers, and would create thousands of new job opportunities providing an economic impetus to the region.

"These jobs entail a variety of roles in Amazon's operations network, including full time and part time opportunities. All these buildings are ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season and will collectively support more than 2.5 lakh sellers across Delhi NCR, Bihar and Assam," it added. PTI MBI MBI SHW