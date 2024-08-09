Ahead of festive season, Nepal to import 19,000 MT sugar from India

Kathmandu, Aug 9 (PTI) Ahead of the festive season, Nepal on Friday indicated its desire to import 19,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar from India.

Given the upcoming festivals, including Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies issued a notice, calling for proposals from firms interested in importing 19,000 tons of sugar from India.

This import is aimed at meeting the growing demand for sugar during the upcoming festival season, the ministry said.

According to the notice, the interested firms have five days to submit their proposals. A minimum quota of 2,600 tonnes has been set for each company to grant an import permit. The ministry said that if applications exceed the available quota, priority will be given to those submitting the bids first.

The Indian government has set a September 30 deadline for the companies to import sugar.

To ensure fair pricing, companies with import permits must sell the sugar at prices set by the Salt Trading Corporation, a public-private partnership.

Sugar is traded for a retail price of Rs 100 per kg in Nepal. PTI SBP SCY SCY SCY