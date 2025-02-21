Ahead of GIS, MP CM says state's investment policy best in country

Bhopal, Feb 21 (PTI) The new investment policy of Madhya Pradesh is the best in the country and the state government will provide all help to industrialists to set up units, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh is a state of infinite possibilities and its central position in the country makes it even more special, he said while addressing a programme to transfer financial incentives of Rs 450 crore to more than 1100 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units.

"The new investment policy that our government has made for the industrial development of MP is the best in the country. You can set up as many industries as you want, the government is with you every moment, every step. The Global Investors Summit being held in Bhopal on February 24-25 is going to be a very historic occasion," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh ranks seventh in the country in the MSME sector. This is the most emerging sector of the state. Therefore, we have decided that the establishment of new industries related to all types of products will be encouraged, Necessary help will also be provided to the old industries currently here. If they make such a demand, arrangements will be made to supply electricity through renewable energy," he said.

Asserting that the government wants to take the state's budget to Rs 4 lakh crore in the upcoming financial year, Yadav said his government has always fulfilled its promises.

"We are committed to providing all necessary help and encouragement to industries. In the new investment policy, our government is going to make a provision of giving 10 per cent additional discount to women entrepreneurs. The government will give discount up to a certain limit to industrialists for building multi-story industrial complexes. We are also going to make residential areas permissible in industrial complexes," the CM said.

The government will also give discount up to a reasonable limit in interest on industry loans, he added.

The chief minister also interacted face-to-face with industrialists and said the GIS being held in Bhopal will prove to be a milestone in the industrial development of Madhya Pradesh.

State Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang said MP was moving towards integrated development by organising Regional Industry Conclaves.

"Our connectivity with all the regions of the country, the eco-system and climate here is the best. GIS is a huge opportunity for Bhopal," Sarang added.

The minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Bhopal district in-charge Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said the state government was giving encouragement to industrialists and investors at every level to ensure maximum exports.

"It is easy to transport raw material and manufactured products from Madhya Pradesh to any corner of the country. Yet as an incentive, our government is giving more than 50 per cent subsidy on freight charges to industries," Kashyap pointed out.

Principal Secretary Industrial Investment and Promotion Raghavendra Kumar Singh spoke about the coordinated framework of GIS being held in Bhopal and invited investors and industrialists to participate in it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate GIS, will also digitally launch new industrial, investment and other policies of Madhya Pradesh at the event, he said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in its closing session. Representatives from more than 60 countries will attend GIS. It will also have departmental conferences, overseas conferences, country sessions, thematic sessions and other activities on various subjects," he said.

The chief minister also interacted with members of the various industries associations, including Radhasharan Goswami of Industries Association, Ateet Agrawal of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Vikram Gaur of Govindpura Industrial Area Organisation and Anil Sirvaiya of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI). PTI MAS BNM