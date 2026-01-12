Ahead of IPO, Amagi Media Labs mobilises Rs 805 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that enables media firms to stream and monetise digital video content, on Monday said it has raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

The fundraise comes a day ahead of the opening of its around Rs 1,789-crore initial public offering (IPO).

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company allotted 2,22,95,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at Rs 361 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band, aggregating the anchor book around Rs 805 crore.

The anchor round saw participation from a mix of domestic and overseas funds as well as long-only insurance companies.

Among them, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF together accounted for about 25 per cent of the total anchor allocation.

Other prominent anchor investors include Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360 One, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bharti AXA, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, and New Vernon Capital.

The Amagi IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 7,800 crore at the upper end of the band.

The Bengaluru-based company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued Rs 972.6 crore, at the upper price band, by existing shareholders shares. This will take the total issue size to Rs 1,788.6 crore.

As a part of the OFS, PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, and Trudy Holdings, and certain individual selling shareholders will be offloading shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

These funds will be deployed in phases with Rs 82 crore earmarked in FY26; Rs 359 crore in FY27 and Rs 108 crore in FY28.

Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest.

The company works with over 45 per cent of the top-50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.

The SaaS firm connects media companies with audiences using cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments -- cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace.

Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in FY25, registering a 31 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY25, driven by new customer acquisition and increased use of the platform by existing customers.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, it reported a profit of Rs 6.4 crore on revenue of Rs 704.8 crore.

Of the total issue size, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Amagi Media Labs will make its stock market debut on January 21.

The book-running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital. PTI SP TRB