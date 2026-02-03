Ahead of IPO, Brandman Retail collects Rs 24.5 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Brandman Retail, a retail and distribution platform for premium international brands, on Tuesday collected Rs 24.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on Wednesday.

City-based company has allocated 13.92 lakh equity shares to six entities, including Sanshi Fund-I, Founders Collective Fund, Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund, and India Max Investment Fund Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The shares were allotted for Rs 176 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 24.49 crore, it added.

The Rs 86.08-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on February 4 and conclude on February 6. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE's Emerge platform with a tentative listing date fixed on February 9.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 48.91 lakh equity shares at a price band of Rs 167-176 per share, aggregating to Rs 86.08 crore.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for expansion of new retail network by launching 15 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and multi-brand outlets (MBOs), working capital requirements for new EBOs and MBOs, working capital requirements for existing EBOs and MBOs and general corporate purposes.

"The proceeds from the fresh issue will support expansion of the retail network, refurbishment of existing outlets, and strengthening of working capital to enhance operational efficiency and execution across channels," Arun Malhotra, Promoter, MD and Chairman of Brandman Retail Ltd, said.

Brandman Retail is a company owned and company operated (COCO)-led retail strategy and an agile multi-channel operator of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs 95.31 crore.

Gretex Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. PTI HG TRB