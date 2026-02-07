Ahead of IPO filing, Bonfiglioli Transmissions names Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Bonfiglioli Transmissions, which is set to file its initial public offering (IPO) with markets regulator Sebi this month, has appointed Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson, people familiar with the matter said.

In addition, the company has named Sundaresan Ananthanarayanan and Rossella Schiavini as Independent Directors.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, is a technology-driven provider of mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions. The Bonfiglioli brand has a global presence spanning over seven decades across more than 80 countries.

The board changes come as Bonfiglioli moves closer to its proposed IPO, with markets sources saying the company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi later this month. The IPO is aimed at leveraging the strong momentum in India's equity markets to fuel further expansion, they added.

Pisharody, who has been associated with the company since 2018, has been elevated to the role of chairperson and independent director.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta, he brings over 36 years of experience across marketing, sales and consumer-facing industries.

Over his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Philips India, BP India, BP Singapore, and Tata Motors, and has served on the boards of several companies as an independent director.

The company has also appointed Sundaresan Ananthanarayanan as an independent director, effective February 2026. He was previously associated with Ammann India, where he worked closely with manufacturing and leadership teams in the industrial and infrastructure equipment segment.

Rossella Schiavini has been appointed as an independent director with effect from February 2026. She has more than seven years of experience on boards across multiple organisations. Her previous associations include Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. and BPER Banca S.p.A., where she focused on governance, finance and strategic oversight.