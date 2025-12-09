Ahead of IPO, Nephrocare Health Services collects Rs 260 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd, known for its brand NephroPlus, on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors, a day before opening of its public offering (IPO).

Some of the key anchor investors are SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Funds, DSP MF, Bandhan MF, The Prudential Assurance Company, Eastspring Investments, Polar Capital Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allotted 56.58 lakh shares to 14 funds at Rs 460 apiece, raising Rs 260 crore.

This comes after secondary transactions worth Rs 136 crore concluded on December 8-9, which provided partial liquidity to early shareholders, including Quadria Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Investcorp and promoter-linked entities.

Key investors like Think Investments' TIMF Holdings, Axis Max Life Insurance, Enam's Akash Bhanshali, Malabar India Fund and Motilal Oswal India Excellence Fund invested in the company ahead of its IPO through secondary transactions.

The Hyderabad-based company's Rs 871-crore IPO will open for public subscription on December 10 and conclude on December 12. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 438-460 per share for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at over Rs 4,600 crore.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares valued at Rs 517.6 crore, at the upper end, taking the total issue size to Rs 871 crore.

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund, Edoras Investment Holdings Pte, -- along with other shareholders -- Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity, International Finance Corporation and 360 One Special Opportunities Funds--will offload shares.

Of the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilise Rs 129.1 crore for the opening of new dialysis clinics in India; Rs 136 crore payment of debt; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

NephroPlus will make its stock market debut on December 17.

Incorporated in 2009, NephroPlus had a global network of 519 clinics, including 51 clinics across the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Nepal, as of September 30, 2025.

In fiscal 2024, it also expanded into the Saudi Arabia market by forming a joint venture with Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company, an Al Faisaliah Group company. Also, its 165-bed dialysis clinic in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is the largest dialysis clinic globally.

NephroPlus is also the most widely distributed dialysis network in India with an extensive pan-India network of clinics across 288 cities, spanning across 21 States and 4 Union Territories, as of September 2025.

Of these, 77 per cent of clinics are located in tier II and tier III cities and towns. Financially, NephroPlus posted revenue from operations of Rs 756 crore and profit after tax of Rs 67 crore in FY25.

ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.