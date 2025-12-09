Ahead of IPO, Unisem Agritech raises over Rs 6 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka-based Unisem Agritech on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 6 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its public offering (IPO).

The company has allotted 9.36 lakh equity shares to Universal Golden Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, J4S Venture Fund - I and Getfive Opportunity Fund - I for Rs 65 per equity share, raising Rs 6.08 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

The Rs 21.4 crore IPO will conclude on December 12. The company's shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 17.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each with a price band of Rs 63-65 per share, aggregating to Rs 21.4 crore.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised to meet the working capital requirement, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

"These investments will significantly improve operational efficiencies, broaden market access, and reinforce our agronomic leadership to serve India's evolving agricultural landscape," H N Devakumar, Chairman and MD of Unisem Agritech, said.

Unisem Agritech is engaged in the development, processing, and selling a diverse range of hybrid seeds for vegetables, flowers, and field crops.

In H1 FY26, the company reported a revenue of Rs 51.34 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.5 crore. Unisem Agritech posted a revenue of Rs 69.07 crore and PAT of Rs 4.27 crore in FY 25.

Getfive Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. PTI HG HVA