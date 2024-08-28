Ahead of Jaipur investor summit, Raj govt to hold road show in Mum on Aug 30

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) The first road show ahead of the proposed Rajasthan global investor conference will be held in Mumbai on August 30, in which Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will participate.

This investor summit will be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The website of 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' will also be launched in the road show in Mumbai on August 30, according to a an official release.

Sharma, Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and many top state government officials will also be present in the Mumbai roadshow.

During the road show -- being organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) -- the Chief Minister will meet industry leaders and agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, as per the statement.

The state government is also going to organise road shows in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, the UK, and Germany in the next two months, it said. PTI AG SGC TRB