Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, several district-level events planned

Gandhinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Several programmes will be held in five districts to promote industrial growth, investment opportunities and employment generation ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch-Saurashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The Gujarat government is set to host the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra on January 8-9 to highlight the emerging economic, industrial and cultural opportunities in the two regions.

"These programmes will be organized in Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Botad, and Surendranagar between December 19 and 21. In Porbandar, the district level programme will begin on December 19 and include seminars on December 20, followed by exhibitions continuing until December 21," a release said.

Key highlights include a roadmap for Blue Bio-Economy development, an Agri and Food Processing Conclave, and 'Sashakt Nari Mela', it said, adding that the programmes in Porbandar will be attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well as state ministers Kunvarji Bavaliya and Arjun Modhwadia.

The events scheduled at Jam-Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka on December 19 aims to strengthen local industries and promote regional investment, the release said.

"Bhavnagar will host its VGRC event on December 19 at ISKCON Club and Resort. The session will focus on mineral resources, industrial development, and key state policies beneficial to entrepreneurs. In Botad, a district-level VGRC program will be held on December 19 in the presence of minister-in-charge Rivaba Jadeja," the release said.

Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) vice chairperson and managing director Pravina DK will provide guidance on industrial infrastructure and emerging investment opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups, it added.

"Surendranagar will host its programme on December 19. Secretary and Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries Ardra Agrawal will deliver a special presentation on VGRC initiatives. The session will focus on start-ups, innovation, MSMEs, and government schemes. All district-level programs will feature interactions with successful entrepreneurs, MOU signings, cheque distribution, sector-specific seminars, and exhibitions," the release said.

The VGRC Kutch-Saurashtra initiative aims to strengthen collaboration between the government, industry, and investors, contributing significantly toward achieving the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat @2047', the release said. PTI KVM PD BNM