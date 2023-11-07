AHEAD plans to hire over 1,000 people in next 12 months

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Chicago-based cloud, data, and engineering solutions company AHEAD said it is planning to employ over 1,000 people in the country in the next 12 months.

The company inaugurated a service delivery office in Gurugram, which is its first office outside the US, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

"The launch of our first delivery centre outside the US is set to catalyse innovation and digital growth in the country," AHEAD Founder and CEO Daniel Adamany said.

We are committed to leveraging the exceptional technology talent available in India, with plans to hire over 1,000 individuals to bolster our service delivery, he said. PTI GRJ TRB