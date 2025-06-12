Ahmedabad airport resumes operations with limited flights

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad airport on Thursday resumed operations with limited flights after a brief halt following the crash of an Air India's UK-bound passenger aircraft.

Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which were suspended earlier following the crash of a Gatwick (London)-bound Air India Boeing 787-8, have now commenced with limited flights, the private airport operator said.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is now operational with limited flights," a spokesperson of the airport said.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport, the airport said in its latest advisory.

The plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Many people were feared killed.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after take-off, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.