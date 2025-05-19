Ahmedabad-based Shivalik Group enters into managed office space

Ahmedabad, May 19 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based infrastructure developer Shivalik Group on Monday announced its foray into the managed office space segment with the launch of a dedicated new vertical.

The company has committed an initial investment of Rs 10 crore in the new vertical as part of its broader strategy to expand into high-growth, future-ready real estate categories, the group said in a statement.

“In line with evolving workplace trends and the growing demand for flexible, ready-to-use office solutions, Shivalik Group has launched a dedicated new vertical to enter the managed office space segment,” it said.

The pilot project under this vertical will be housed in Shivalik Harmony, strategically located near Panjrapole junction, offering a modern plug-and-play workspace experience.

Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, said, "We are witnessing a shift in how companies approach workspace planning. Organisations are looking to avoid capital expenditure on interiors and infrastructure."