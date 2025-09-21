AHPI, Star Health announce restoration of cashless services at hospitals from Oct 10

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Sunday said they have mutually decided to restore cashless services at AHPI member hospitals effective October 10.

It was also agreed that the parties will make all efforts to ensure that the other outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, are resolved by October 31, a joint statement said.

To prevent similar incidents in future and to protect customer interests, the AHPI will help form a group of industry leaders who will collaborate with the key insurers to reach an industry-level agreement, it said.

This decision has been taken in the interest of the patients and the policyholders to ensure that they continue to receive timely, hassle-free access to healthcare services without financial distress, it added. PTI DP ARI