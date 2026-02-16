AI a force for good, will augment human capabilities: Blue Machines AI COO

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence will be a force for good and augment human capabilities, according to Kshitij Jain, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Blue Machines AI, which recently grabbed national attention for a live AI-versus-human debate on primetime broadcast.

Blue Machines AI was in the spotlight after engaging in a live, unscripted, hour-long AI-versus-human debate on national television, a feat it says helped showcase real-time enterprise voice AI capabilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, Jain told PTI that India has grown "leaps and bounds" in adopting as well as building AI technologies.

"The summit is great example of all large companies congregating here to see what India has done in AI. We are huge believers in the India story, and in building in India for the world," Jain told PTI.

Blue Machines, he said, is focused on building cutting-edge technology and deploying voice AI agents across enterprises.

"Some of largest enterprises in India are using us... we are getting interest from the US, Australia, and other international markets," Jain said.

On widespread fears around AI triggering job losses, Jain asserted his belief that AI will be force for good in terms of augmenting human capabilities.

Blue Machines, he said, is excited to be showcasing its technology and solutions at the India AI Impact Summit, he added.

The company's solutions are focused on enabling voice AI agents for large enterprise in India. Jain said these agents are very natural and lifelike in low latency conversation across local languages.

"We are here to showcase technology from here for the world," he said.

On the widely watched AI-versus-human debate, Jain described it as a moment of pride for the company.

"It represented a milestone in enterprise deployment of long duration conversation and optimum tech performance... there are times when closed room demos work but for us it marked a moment when country saw it on national TV and saw how AI agents in voice can work... It held onto guardrails and paused when interrupted," Jain said.

The broadcast proved that the offering could hold sales and support conversation for large enterprises just as well, he said, adding that it also showed how AI models can be utilised to improve and deliver good outcomes. PTI MBI TRB