AI-based platform HUMETA goes global; to expand services in UAE, US

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Home-grown HealthPresso TechnoMedia on Friday said the services of its AI-based healthcare content creation platform HUMETA will now be available in the UAE and the US.

To fund the expansion, the company is also raising USD 2 million in its pre seed funding round after successfully completing an Angel Investing round of USD 300k in July 2025.

The platform delivers multi-format, multilingual, regulation-ready content for every medical specialty — from CME modules and discharge summaries to patient explainers and scientific publications — all aligned with FDA, EMA, and CDSCO guidelines.

Trained on over 3.5 million verified medical datasets and built on proprietary Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, HUMETA is designed for medical precision, according to a statement by HealthPresso TechnoMedia which created HUMETA.

"With our expansion, we're now enabling content creation at the point of care in UAE -- through hospital networks, clinics, and standalone specialty centers -- and in the USA, where we're working with medical associations and pharma brands to ensure every piece of healthcare communication is grounded in accuracy and governance," said Daleep Manhas, CEO and Co-Founder of HUMETA.

According to HealthPresso TechnoMedia, only 15–20 per cent of doctors actively contribute to health content management, with nearly 10 million out of 12 million physicians remaining passive.

In India, fewer than 5 per cent of 1.2 million registered allopathic doctors create content, despite the country producing over 50,000 new MBBS graduates each year.

This participation gap restricts the impact of pharma, hospital, and MedTech communications, the statement said, adding HUMETA is purpose-built to activate this silent 80 per cent.

"The danger isn't just in what's missing, it's in what's misrepresented. HUMETA brings order to this chaos. A platform that understands clinical nuance, complies with regulations, and empowers every healthcare actor to create credible, intelligent communication," said Siddhant Srivastava, Co-founder and Partner- Business Growth.

“We built HUMETA with a singular focus — to make healthcare content credible, scalable, and intelligent,” said Manuj Sanduja, Chief Technology Officer.

“We are not just building a product -- we're creating the central nervous system of global healthcare communication, making HUMETA.ai the ultimate 'go-to' platform that no healthcare entity can afford to ignore”, added Sanduja, Co-founder & CTO, HUMETA. PTI PLB DRR