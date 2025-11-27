AI boosts productivity, helps professionals meet performance goals: Report

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved beyond the hype with majority of respondents saying it has helped them boost productivity and meet performance goals, a report said on Thursday.

According to the 'AI Advantage Survey Report 2025' by GCC solutions provider ANSR and its global talent platform Talent500, a significant majority of respondents believed that AI will make them more productive, valuable, and employable, signalling a positive career mindset toward AI-driven transformation.

The AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 is based on insights from over 3,000 professionals across India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs), spanning tier-I and tier-II cities.

Around 75 per cent of professionals said that AI has directly helped them meet performance goals, with over 60 per cent experiencing productivity improvements of 25-50 per cent.

However, gaps continue to remain in structured learning, organisational support, and leadership enablement, even as confidence and optimism about AI's career potential is high.

"Across thousands of responses, we see a clear mix of optimism, curiosity and a healthy realism: professionals want AI to amplify their capabilities, not replace them," ANSR co-founder Vikram Ahuja said.

The report further revealed that nearly 44 per cent of respondents said AI is now a core part of their daily work, with another 36 per cent saying they use it occasionally.

The top use cases include coding (68 per cent), research (64 per cent), and data analysis (52 per cent), indicating deep integration into value-creation processes rather than peripheral tasks.

Meanwhile, the report also found that despite the enthusiasm, over 70 per cent of professionals said they are learning AI independently through YouTube, open courses, and hands-on experimentation, while only one-third have access to formal employer training programs.

"For GCCs and employers, the imperative is clear -- build learning pathways, career architectures and workplace systems that treat technology as a partner in human growth. This report is both a pulse-check and a playbook: invest in skills, redesign career journeys, and commit to an inclusive future where technology expands opportunity for everyone," Ahuja added. PTI SM DRR