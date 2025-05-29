AI bringing humongous change; industries, sectors must adapt: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence will usher massive transformations across society and various industries, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday as he emphasised the need for every sector to be ready and adapt to these changes.

Vaishnaw, who is Minister for Electronics and IT, noted that Artificial Intelligence "is a reality" and "here to stay".

Like internet and electronics have changed the course of societies, AI too will bring humongous changes, he said.

"When that change is coming we should stay prepared for that in every sector or industry," Vaishnaw said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025. PTI MBI MR MR