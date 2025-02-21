AI can help produce more electricity, fuels: Honeywell

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) As the world looks for sustainable energy solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) may hold the key as using advanced machine learning and data analytics, it can help produce more electricity and fuel, a top leader at Honeywell said.

With the call for energy systems that provide maximum power, minimal emissions and energy security growing louder across industries, AI offers unprecedented opportunities to revolutionise the production, management and consumption of energy.

AI has the potential to be a powerful tool for transforming how energy is produced and managed.

Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO (Global Regions), Honeywell, said industrial operations use what is called deterministic AI which is slightly different in approach to the classical generative AI approach.

"The difference largely is in terms of the dataset that you use and how you create the models on top of it to serve a plant," he said on the sidelines of India Energy Week here.

Unlike other forms that use probabilistics models, deterministic AI uses highly technical actual data such as that of flying an aircraft or running an oil refinery to create models that can substitute a pilot or a refinery operator.

"The operator in a refinery is working on a very high value asset and each refinery actually is different. Two aircraft might be similar, but each refinery is different and therefore you got to use the data of that refinery, the use cases that have happened in that refinery over a period of time, so that if there is a new operator or a lower experience operator, you still get to feel as if it's a high experienced operator who's getting all the benefit of other people's experiences on that refinery," he said.

It is also a skilling opportunity because now it can bring people with lower levels of experience to do high-value tasks, which otherwise somebody would have needed 10-20 years of experience to get to that point.

"So, you can accelerate employment much faster, you can grow much faster in the context of India," he said.

AI can bring higher throughput and productivity.

"So can you produce more electricity, can you produce more fuels or anything like that with the aid of this technology and that is being proven now that with these kinds of capabilities being added, you can get more output out of the asset," he said.

"I think there are certain real-time production applications being deployed. I have seen a promise of up to 10 to 15 per cent in terms of throughput of an existing asset," he added.

Maheshwari said AI is also beneficial in safety.

"Safety issues are very important in industrial facilities and can AI help you become a more safe operation and that again helps the human capability".

Another aspect where AI can help is innovation, especially in new energy and energy transition.

"I think the AI models can help a lot more in predicting what those operations might be and the digital twins there can help you refine those operations much faster than what you would do in the case of the existing energy assets," he said.

Asked about AI's impact on jobs, Maheshwari said it is an opportunity because the energy sector requires very large amounts of experience before people can be put on very critical jobs.

"I think with the aid of AI, you can bring a very large amount of people very quickly into the operating assets," he said.

To buttress his point, he cited the example of an operator with just two years of experience in a plant observing a vibration in the machine. A not very experienced operator would shut the machine and call for help from an expert, leading to downtime.

"With the help of an AI capability, this operator with only two years experience could actually use even a mobile which is connected to the AI model of that particular industrial plant and say this is the vibration, what do I do in this situation and that particular AI aid to that operator could actually guide the operator," he said.

Honeywell, which primarily operates in aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, and energy and sustainability solutions, is leveraging AI across every facet of its business to drive improved productivity, collaboration, and innovation.

Maheshwari said India is amongst the fastest growth markets.

"We are present in India through one of our largest engineering centres on the planet, which is spread across four cities in Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, in Madurai and in Gurgaon. We also have very large manufacturing facilities in the country and we also have listed entities on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Honeywell Automation India Limited, which truly makes us very local in terms of our presence." The firm sees "significant double-digit growth" in India and expects to maintain that. PTI DR