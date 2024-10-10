AI crew association condoles demise of Ratan Tata

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Air India Crew Association on Thursday condoled the demise of Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and said his ideals will be the guiding light in making Air India one of the world's leading airlines.

With Tata's death, India has lost one of her favourite sons, the association said in a condolence message.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday night and was cremated with full state honors on Thursday evening. He was 86.

"On behalf of all our Air India crew members and those in various other airlines, we convey our deepest sincerest condolences to the Tata family and close associates of Tata and all the employees of Tata group companies across the world," the association said.

It also said that his ideals will always be the guiding light for all of us to make India proud and make Air India one of the leading airlines in the world again.

Air India, which was set up in 1932 by the Tata Group but the Central Government nationalised the airline in 1953. Tata Group wrested back the control of Air India in January 2022. PTI IAS DRR