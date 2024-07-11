AI crew members wait without accommodation at Hyderabad; airline says will take action for lapse

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Air India failed to book accommodation for some cabin crew members and they had to wait for long hours after landing at Hyderabad on Wednesday night, with the airline saying it will take appropriate action for the lapse.

Sources in the know told PTI that the cabin crew members kept scouting for a hotel throughout the night and when they finally managed the accommodation at the airline's flying training facility CTE in the wee hours of Thursday, the room lacked basic amenities.

"It (the room) was in a pathetic condition," one of the sources said.

According to them, when the crew members went to the hotel where they were supposed to stay, they found that there were no bookings made by the airline.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson admitted that there was a lapse.

"At Air India, the well-being of our staff is important to us and we offer comfortable stay in globally known hotels for their layovers. This is a lapse and we will take appropriate action," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The sources said the accommodation at the CTE is meant only for the staff coming for training and is not for the cockpit or cabin crew on duty.

For cockpit and cabin crew, airlines book their hotel rooms in advance at the city where the flight is to land at night.