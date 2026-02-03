AI Dreamliner VT-ANX's fuel control switch module replaced in 2024; airline to send it for checks

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) After one of its pilot reported a defect in the functioning of a Dreamliner VT-ANX's fuel control switch, Air India has decided to send the impacted switch module for checks to the original equipment manufacturer, sources said on Tuesday.

The particular module has clocked only 3,440 operational hours and it was put in the aircraft in 2024, the sources said.

The total life of the module is 20,000 hours.

There was no official comment from Air India.

Details about the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the fuel switch module concerned could not be immediately ascertained.

On February 1, Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane or Dreamliner VT-ANX faced issues with the fuel control switch when the engine was started before takeoff from London Heathrow. The pilot of the aircraft, which operated the flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru, reported about the defect after the flight landed in Bengaluru on February 2, where it is grounded now.

Following the incident, Air India is conducting an inspection of fuel control switches in its entire 33 Boeing 787 planes.

So far, inspection of half of the fleet has been completed and no issues have been found, the sources said.

In a detailed statement on Tuesday about VT-ANX, aviation regulator DGCA said that on February 1 during engine start in London, on two occasions crew observed that the fuel control switch did not remain positively latched in the 'RUN' position when light vertical pressure was applied.

"On the third attempt. The switch latched correctly in 'RUN' and subsequently remained stable," the statement said.

DGCA noted that before continuing with the rest of procedure, a physical verification was performed by the crew to confirm that the switch was fully and positively latched in the 'RUN' position.

"No abnormal engine parameters, cautions, warnings, or related system messages were observed during engine start or at any time thereafter.

"The operating crew member was briefed on the observation, unnecessary contact with the switch was avoided, and engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident," the statement said.

In a fuel control switch, 'RUN' and 'CUT OFF' are used to start or shut down engines, respectively.

The functioning of the fuel control switch has been in focus following the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft in June last year that killed 260 people as the preliminary probe report mentioned about fuel supply being cut off soon after takeoff.

Air India has 33 Boeing 787s -- 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s.