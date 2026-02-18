AI-driven technologies can help in managing the grid stability: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Integration of AI-driven technologies can be useful in managing the stability of the grid in India, where capacities are being added on a large scale, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, the New and Renewable Energy Minister said projects are being added in gigawatts. Sometimes during the solar hour, the generation will be more and sometimes because of the weather, it comes down also.

At that time, grid stability will become an issue, Joshi said when asked about the scope for AI in the clean energy space.

"Wind does not blow always and sun does not shine the entire 24 hours. Keeping that in mind, so when more generation is happening, when less generation is happening, and how we should manage our grid. For this technology, this AI-driven technology, a digital twin can be of help," he noted.

Joshi also said that the sector is facing issues of curtailment. Curtailment means the reduction of energy output from wind or solar sources, preventing the clean energy from being fed into the grid.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also stated that with solar and wind, the share of variable renewables is expected to be sizeable by the end of this decade, and AI can help manage complexities in the power sector. PTI ABI ABI MR