AI-enabled consumer helpline sees surge in complaints, faster resolution

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has witnessed a sharp increase in consumer complaints after implementing artificial intelligence for sector-specific analysis, the consumer affairs ministry said on Friday.

The AI-powered platform has driven complaint volumes up more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024, indicating growing consumer confidence in the system.

Monthly average complaints have nearly tripled from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024, while digital grievances increased to 68,831 in fiscal year 2024-25 from 54,893 in the previous year, according to ministry data.

The technology upgrade has slashed grievance disposal time to 48 days in 2024 from 66.26 days in 2023, officials said.

A key initiative involves converting companies with high complaint volumes into "convergence partners" who must prioritize swift resolution.

The number of such partners has grown to 1,038 from 263 in 2017.

"With NCH's AI-driven, sector-specific analysis, these convergence partners can now act more effectively and efficiently in resolving consumer issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The helpline operates at the pre-litigation stage, handling complaints across sectors including broadband, e-commerce, banking, and real estate. Consumers can access the service through the toll-free number 1915 or the NCH web portal. PTI LUX DR