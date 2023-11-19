AI Engineering Services in talks with four foreign airlines for MRO works

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) is in discussions with three to four foreign carriers for MRO works as the state-owned company seeks to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Indian civil aviation space.

The leading player in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment is also in talks with a leading domestic carrier for a long-term contract.

The government is looking to divest AIESL, which has raked in an average annual revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore in the last three years.

AIESL CEO Sharad Agarwal told PTI that the company has started doing checks for the aircraft of Kuwait Airways from September.

"At present, AIESL carries out the maintenance works for the aircraft of various airlines, including Air India and SpiceJet...we are in talks with a leading carrier for a long-term contract.

"Besides, discussions are going on with three to four foreign airlines for MRO works," he said.

Currently, a few planes of IndiGo are also serviced by AIESL.

AIESL has also received approval from the government for carrying out certain checks for Boeing 737 MAX planes.

According to its annual report for 2021-22, the company is planning to improve revenue generation by providing MRO services pertaining to existing capabilities to third parties (through aggressive marketing) and acquiring new capabilities.

Various checks, including detailed structural inspections, as well as corrosion prevention works and structural repairs of aircraft are done by the company.

At present, AIESL has around 5,300 employees, and the strength is likely to touch 6,000 by the end of this financial year.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and domestic carriers have nearly 1,000 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years, which will also provide significant opportunities for MRO works. PTI RAM BAL BAL