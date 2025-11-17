AI Express aircraft to sport Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery to celebrate Nagaland's Horn Bill festival

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) To celebrate Nagaland's Horn Bill festival, Air India Express will have a Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery on one of its Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The airline, which showcases unique Indian art and designs on its aircraft tails, has also become an official travel partner for the Hornbill Festival 2025, which will be held from December 1 to 10.

The Tata Group-owned carrier's Boeing 737-8 aircraft, VT-BWD will feature a livery inspired by the Tsüngkotepsü design, a powerful symbol of identity and heritage, worn as a marker of great honour in Ao tribe of Nagaland, a release said on Monday.

"The Tsüngkotepsü livery on our new Boeing 737-8 is a tribute to the rich artistic legacy of Nagaland, while also marking the first aircraft in our fleet to feature our newly retrofitted cabin," Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said.

The aircraft with the Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery will be received by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at the Dimapur airport on November 22, according to the release.

Showcasing the artistic traditions of the Northeast, aircraft of Air India Express also features Akyobi, Moirang Phee, and Saphee Lanphee from Manipur, Gamosa and Jaapi from Assam, Idu Mishmi from Arunachal Pradesh, Khneng from Meghalaya, and Puanchei from Mizoram.

The airline is also offering a 15 per cent discount on direct and one-stop flights to Dimapur for bookings made between November 20 and 30 for travel from November 20 to December 15.

Air India Express has a fleet of 115 modern aircraft, comprising 75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s, and connects 44 domestic and 16 international destinations.