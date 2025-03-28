AI Express eyes 30 mn passengers next fiscal, more partnerships

Gurugram, Mar 28 (PTI) Seeking to consolidate its position in the high growth low-cost segment, Air India Express aims to carry 30 million passengers in the next fiscal year, plans to have more virtual interline partnerships and offer only economy class seats in all its planes after cabin standardisation.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which currently has a fleet of 104 planes and over 485 daily flights, is focused on deepening its network and expects to add 15 more aircraft in the next financial year. These will include nine white-tail Boeing 737s.

Elaborating on the airline's strategy, its Managing Director Aloke Singh on Friday said the airline has seen significant growth and has carried more than 20 million passengers this fiscal year. The count is projected to rise to 30 million in 2025-26.

The airline's overall weekly departures have increased 50 per cent to 2,727 in the 2025 summer schedule from 1,825 in the year-ago period. The number of destinations will be increased to 54.

The summer schedule of 2025 will be from March 29 to October 25 next year.

While the number of routes has grown significantly, the number of stations has not grown as much. It is the broad strategy that let's look at depth before breadth, Singh said at a briefing.

Among other initiatives, Singh said the airline will look to have more virtual interline partnerships with foreign low-cost carriers and there are six such partnerships at present.

Also, it will look to deepen some of the partnerships to ensure so that the physical transfer is also seamless for the passengers through the virtual interline arrangement.

The virtual interline platform 'AIX Connect' enables travellers to book self-connected itineraries between flights of Air India Express and those of the partner airline.

Meanwhile, the standardisation of its cabins will start in the next fiscal year wherein all planes will only have economy class seats by the first quarter of 2026-27 financial year.

At present, there are business class seats and premium economy seats in many of its aircraft.

For the domestic India market, Singh said certainly all-economy product is better served under Air India Express.

"We expect the last deliveries of the white tails by the first quarter of the next financial year. That will complete the 50 deliveries of Boeing 737-8s," he said.

Of the total 50, over 40 planes will have business class seats.

Generally, white tail planes are those that were originally manufactured for a particular airline and later taken by another airline.

"Delivery delays are also getting offset by the transfers within the Air India Group. In any case, broadly it is what we had envisaged... some aircraft are moving from Air India to our fleet. The idea is to have the fleet fungible and the crew should be able to move seamlessly...," he said.

According to the Air India Express chief, the capacity that is expected to come into the market over the next several years in all probability will stay ahead of demand.

"There is a large amount of capacity that is already coming in. In the short term, we might not have a perfect correlation between demand and capacity... over a period of time, there will be a fair amount of capacity," he noted.

Amid persisting concerns over airfares in the country, Singh said the ticket prices offered by Air India Express are extremely competitive and there can be great bargains if the travel is planned smartly.

"There will always be spurts of demand where capacity may not be able to meet. That is where the self-regulation aspect comes in," he said.

Responding to a query, Singh said geopolitical developments and fuel prices could be the headwinds. PTI RAM TRB