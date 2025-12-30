AI Express first line-fit B737-8 plane to enter into service in Jan

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Air India Express on Tuesday said its first line-fit Boeing 737-8 aircraft is scheduled to enter into service in January.

The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft.

"The 51st Boeing 737-8 aircraft is the first of 140 custom-configured Boeing aircraft to join the airline's rapidly expanding fleet," it said in a release. The aircraft is VT-RNT Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said that two-thirds of the airline fleet now comprises modern B737-8s and A320/321 neo aircraft.

The Tata Group-owned airline has also commenced a programme to retrofit new seats on its existing Boeing 737-8 aircraft already in service. As part of this initiative, 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be upgraded to a standardised 189-seat configuration, with two aircraft having already completed the retrofit, the release said.

Generally, line-fit refers to aircraft specifically made for a particular airline.

Till now, Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- have inducted only white tail aircraft -- since the Tatas takeover in January 2022, due to global supply chain woes that have been delaying aircraft deliveries.

White tail implies an aircraft that was made for another airline but delivered to a different airline.