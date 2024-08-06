AI Express offers more booking options through virtual interline platform

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Air India Express on Tuesday said it is offering a wider range of booking options for passengers through its virtual interline platform.

"Developed in collaboration with leading travel solutions technology company Dohop, the Virtual Interline platform 'AIX Connect' enhances the connectivity of Air India Express's network by enabling travellers to book self-connect itineraries between flights of Air India Express and those of the partner airline," Air India Express said in a release.

The first partner on the platform is Singapore's Scoot.

Starting their flight search from the airline's website, users can connect to the new platform, enabling them to book connecting flights where one leg of the journey is operated by Air India Express and the other leg by the partner airline, the release said.