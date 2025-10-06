AI Express to address Kerala flight issues with route restorations, service enhancements: Tharoor

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Days after expressing deep concerns over Air India Express' planned curtailment of flights connecting Kerala, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the airline has assured that the issues will be addressed through key route restorations and service enhancements.

"As Kerala's largest and fastest-growing airline, @AirIndiaX assured me they remain dedicated to expanding connectivity, promoting tourism, and addressing the issues I had raised earlier through key route restorations and service enhancements," Tharoor said in a post on X.

He also shared pictures of his meeting with Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal, CEO Aloke Singh and other airline officials.

"It's heartening to see this renewed focus on God's Own Country! I will keep monitoring the situation to ensure that Kerala travellers get the attention & services they deserve," Tharoor, also a senior Congress leader, said.

In a sharply worded post on X on September 29, he had expressed deep concerns over Air India Express' planned curtailment of flights connecting various cities in Kerala and also said that Air India "must stop treating Kerala as an afterthought".

Air India Express and Air India are owned by the Tata Group.

Tharoor, on September 29, had also said that if Air India continues its disregard for Kerala's interests, IndiGo and Akasa Air are waiting in the wings, "and many of us will have no compunction about switching our allegiance to those who give us the attention we deserve".

"I had publicly hailed @airindia as my favourite airline. But when facts change, opinions can change too. I hope all concerned will pay due attention. @TataCompanies," he had said in the post on September 29. PTI RAM SHW