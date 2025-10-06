AI Express to start flights to 7 domestic destinations from Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Air India Express on Monday said it will start flight services from the national capital to Imphal, Port Blair, Goa and four other domestic destinations in the coming weeks.

The Tata Group-owned carrier will also start services to Amritsar, Lucknow, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Flights from Delhi to Goa (Dabolim), Imphal, Lucknow and Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram) will commence from October 26, while services to Amritsar will start from October 28. The flights to Jodhpur and Udaipur are set to be operational from November 1, according to a release.

The airline operates over 500 flights daily with a fleet of 115 aircraft. PTI RAM IAS SHW