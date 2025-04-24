AI flights to take alternative extended route due to Pak airspace curbs

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday said its flights connecting North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East are likely to take an alternative extended route due to Pakistan airspace restrictions.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said.