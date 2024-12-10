AI gamechanger for India, driving next phase of growth: Amazon India country manager

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence has the potential to be a gamechanger for India, driving the next phase of growth across sectors, including healthcare, agriculture and retail, Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Speaking at Amazon Smbhav Summit, he said the e-commerce giant has enabled USD 13 billion in exports. He further said Amazon has surpassed set targets and has already digitised 12 million small businesses.

"Amazon's commitment to India is stronger than ever," Kumar said. PTI ANK MBI TRB